Raditudes: Connecting the Local Scene | S3E3
► Click to watch the next episode! http://win.gs/RADS3E4
Garrett Reynolds and Broc Raiford link up with Fiend X Ride BMX to build some sweet community riding spots in San Diego and Long Beach, California. More than just session spots, these installations also give BMX riders a place to bond and unite.
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter
Raditudes: Connecting the Local Scene | S3E3