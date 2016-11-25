► Click to watch the next episode! http://win.gs/RADS3E4

Garrett Reynolds and Broc Raiford link up with Fiend X Ride BMX to build some sweet community riding spots in San Diego and Long Beach, California. More than just session spots, these installations also give BMX riders a place to bond and unite.

Raditudes: Connecting the Local Scene | S3E3