Mike “Hucker” Clark “hangs five” — a front wheelie with just one foot standing on the front wheel’s pegs — down San Francisco’s steepest hills. His bike is nearly vertical as he hits speeds of up to 55kph.

Raditudes takes a behind the scenes look into some of BMX riding’s biggest moments and the lives of the pro riders that are pushing the sport forward. Featuring Tyler Fernengel, Drew Bezanson, Mike „Hucker“ Clark, Corey Bohan, Sergio Layos, and Anthony Napolitan.

Music:

0:00 “Trailblazer“ by Vision (Sounds of Red Bull): http://win.gs/2eL9D0L

0:15 „Scare Me“ by New Beat Fund (Red Bull Records): http://win.gs/2f0HwvD

1:12 “Precision“ by Wide Sky (Sounds of Red Bull): http://win.gs/2fY4PLA

2:26 „Crossing The Water“ by Breathless (Sounds of Red Bull): http://win.gs/2f0Eg3c

4:47 “Acceptance“ by Ripped Up (Sounds of Red Bull): http://win.gs/2eLdACV

5:38 „Fly High“ by Here And Now (Sounds of Red Bull): http://win.gs/2eL6q1i

Raditudes: All Down Hill From Here | S3E1