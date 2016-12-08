Project Two-Stroke Pt 2: Aaron Colton Takes His Clean YZ125 Rebuild Through the Mud
► Missed the build? Watch part 1 here: http://win.gs/2hpHwpV
For the countless hours of sweat and elbow grease one puts into rebuilding a motorcycle, there’s an abundance of good times to be had. Aaron Colton didn’t waste any time in scoring good times on his freshly built YZ125, heading off to Red Bull Day in the Dirt just hours after the wrenches stopped turning in Garage 93.
