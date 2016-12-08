Project Two-Stroke Pt 2: Aaron Colton Takes His Clean YZ125 Rebuild Through the Mud

► Missed the build? Watch part 1 here: http://win.gs/2hpHwpV

For the countless hours of sweat and elbow grease one puts into rebuilding a motorcycle, there’s an abundance of good times to be had. Aaron Colton didn’t waste any time in scoring good times on his freshly built YZ125, heading off to Red Bull Day in the Dirt just hours after the wrenches stopped turning in Garage 93.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter