Pro Skater Turned Poker Player: The Raphael Brunis Story

He traded pro skating for pro poker, and now he lives in the jungle.

Raphael Brunis was once at the forefront of French skateboarding. From the beaches of Biarritz, France, where he started skating, to the sacred plaza of the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art (MACBA).

When making a living from skateboarding got tricky, his belated passion for poker took over and allowed him to keep advancing in life without feeling trapped, another way of avoiding a monotonous daily routine and a 9-to-5 grind.

Watch and absorb the story of a skater who is so expressly thankful to skateboarding for what it gave him, and where he finds himself today — living in the jungles of Costa Rica making a living as a professional poker player.

