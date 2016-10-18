Post Show Report: Contenders Take Hits in Portugal

A series of high-flying exchanges in punchy head-high surf at Supertubos made for an exciting opening day at the MEO Rip Curl Pro. However, the upsets started early. Wildcard Frederico Morais took a huge CT scalp with a win over World No. 2 Gabriel Medina. Then, in the next heat, Brazilian Tour veteran Jadson Andre took down Jeep leader John John Florence. The World Title contenders will now face critical Round Two elimination heats.