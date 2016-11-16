Passionate and Tight Knit Team Chinolas | Driving Dirty: The Road to the Baja 1000
►Watch the series now on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchDrivingDirtyE1
The Chinolas Racing team, headed up by Eliseo Garcias Jr., is a tight-knit crew of family and friends whose passion is off-road racing. A rich family history drives Eliseo to relentlessly pursue a win in the race his dad pioneered.
