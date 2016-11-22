Parkour vs Helicopter vs Jet Ski – Race Through NYC!
Watch as these three race through New York City by land, water and air! See who wins!
Huge thanks to Carnival for making this video happen! Check them out here! http://bit.ly/AwayWeGoCarnival
Music:
Legions Calling – iTunes:
http://tinyurl.com/zp9obt7
Trevor DeMaere YouTube:
http://tinyurl.com/gsaf24g
David Eman Soundcloud:
http://tinyurl.com/hfe473f
Check Out the Behind The Scenes: https://youtu.be/C0aMq_k-gzw
Directed By: Tyson Henderson
https://www.instagram.com/tysonjhenderson/
Produced By: Carter Hogan
https://www.instagram.com/carterhogan_/
Filmed With the RED Weapon and GoPro 5
Edited By Tyson Henderson using Adobe Premiere Pro CC
Huge thanks to Marshall Miller for being our repeller and Calen Chan for being our parkour athlete! Follow them here!
https://www.instagram.com/marshall__miller/
https://www.instagram.com/calen_chan/
Watch more epic videos!
For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com
