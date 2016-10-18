Paragliding Adventure in the Skies of Madagascar

► Watch more adventure on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/AdventureRBTV

The Search Crew is on a quest to seek out the most remote and incredible places in the world to go paragliding. No trip is the same, with each one posing different challenges. Despite the difficulties, they always return with epic stories, footage, and images.

This mission was a simple – get the crew together to that remote island of Madagascar off east Africa. “I have a world map at my place which I love to look at,” says mission chief Tom de Dorlodot. “For a long time I’ve always looked at Madagascar thinking it’s got a huge ridge, winds from the ocean, it must have high potential.”

