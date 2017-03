Paige Alms (Haiku, Hawaii, USA) is seen on a semifinals wave as she paddles into a late drop and cleanly exits at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii during the women’s division of the Pe’ahi Challenge on November 11, 2016. Video by WSL Video Team. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.