Paige Alms (Haiku, Hawaii, USA) briefly takes flight on a magic carpet ride and sees it through en route to winning the women’s division of the Pe’ahi Challenge at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on November 11, 2016. Video by WSL Video Team . An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.