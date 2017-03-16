Opening Day Highlights – Quiksilver/Roxy Pro Gold Coast 2017

Round One of the Quiksilver Pro at Snapper Rocks was well worth the wait. Any doubts about whether or not this year’s Championship Tour roster is the most stacked field yet were put to rest on Thursday. And the women’s side of the ledger is just as lethal.

Subscribe to the WSL for more action: https://goo.gl/VllRuj

Watch all the latest surfing action of the world’s best surfers in the world’s best waves. Heats on demand, event highlights and exclusive interviews, right here on the WSL’s Youtube channel.

For More Visit: http://www.worldsurfleague.com/

Like the WSL on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wsl

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wsl

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/wsl

Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Worldsurfleague

Follow our Tumblr: http://wslofficial.tumblr.com/