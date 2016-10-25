► Watch full episodes of On Track with Curtis Keene on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/OnTrackS3

The final race of the season in Finale Ligure, Italy, also proves to be a race of firsts. On Track cameraman Nicolas Guy-Caron braces for impact as he joins Curtis Keene and Jared Graves in his first-ever Enduro World Series contest.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

On Track with Curtis Keene: The Final Destination | S3E8 (Season Finale)