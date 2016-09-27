► New episodes of On Track with Curtis Keene premiere every other Tuesday on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/OnTrackS3

Curtis breaks in a new bike at Whistler, taking on the legendary Top of the World stage at Crankworx. Many a rider has seen his dreams turned to dust in this rugged 12.2km stretch, but Curtis is ready for the challenge.

On Track with Curtis Keene: Checkers or Wreckers | S3E6