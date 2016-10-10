Off-Road Moto in the Forest | Red Bull Sea to Sky: Day 2 Recap

► WATCH MORE HARD ENDURO: http://win.gs/HardEnduroCH

With the beach battles put behind them, competitors in the 2016 Red Bull Sea to Sky headed to the hills for the second day of racing with the Forest Race. Matching his Forest Race victory from 2015, Wade Young delivered a masterclass in riding by topping the standings over Manuel Lettenbichler and Lars Enöckl. „It’s been a good Forest Race for me,” told Young. “I was first rider home and first in the overall standings.

Provisional Forest Race results

1. Wade Young (Sherco) 1h 30m 05s

2. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 1h 32m 14s

3. Lars Enöckl (KTM) 1h 32m 56s

4. Andreas Lettenbichler (KTM) 1h 33m 00s

5. Scott Bouverie (KTM) 1h 35m 32s

6. Blake Gutzeit (Yamaha) 1h 38m 27s

7. Kyle Redmond (Beta) 1h 41m 16s

8. Pol Tarres Roca (Beta) 1h 42m 21s

9. Dwayne Kleynhans (KTM) 1h 27m 36s

10. David Cyprian (KTM) 1h 28m 34s

