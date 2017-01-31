Noa Deane Scores Heaving Pointbreak Barrels in Mexico

► Paddle out to more shredding: http://win.gs/IansBestWave

Noa Deane is surfing’s hottest property. Or at least he was until the first few days of 2017, when his big fluorescent Rusty sticker morphed into a Volcom Stone and surfing’s worst kept secret was let out of the bag as its biggest bidding war was officially closed.

Before switching teams Noa left us with this epic three-minute cut from Mexico, expertly edited by Shane Fletcher and served with a healthy helping of garage punk from Noa’s Californian mates The Rooms. It features modern surfing at its finest, above and below the coping. Noa tackles sections most would shy away from, flies over the lip where most would cut and run.

Music:

“Frine” by The Rooms

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter