Hold your breath as the freeride mountain biker Makken Haugen tackles Besseggen, one of Norway’s highest ridgelines. Normally off limits to two-wheeled visitors, Norway’s famed Jotunheimen area met Mads André ‚Makken‘ Haugen with perfect conditions for cycling; sunshine, good visibility and little wind, and the exposed ridgeline and loose terrain made for one helluva descent.

MTB Freerider Makken Haugen Rips Down Besseggen Ridgeline