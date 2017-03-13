Mountain Biking on Four Wheels is Faster Than Two | The Stacy Kohut Story

►More of Stacy’s Story HERE! http://win.gs/StacyKohut

Meet a rare breed of devoted racer: Stacy Kohut, the world’s fastest mountain biker on four wheels. Brought up in a drag racing family, as a grom Kohut rode full throttle into everything — BMX, skateboarding, motocross, ski racing. An accident on a swingset in 1992 nearly ended all that.

„I have a responsibility as a person in a wheelchair, with a ‚disability,'“ says Crankworx Air Downhill race entrant and four-wheel category athlete Stacy Kohut, „to go out and lay down the hardest run I can.“

Today, Kohut credits those experiences for the athletic prowess needed to master the custom four-wheeled mountain bike of his own design. And as unique as his machine, Kohut is one of the most devout athletes to his sport. As Kohut prepared to compete in the 2016 Crankworx Air Downhill race — epically contested on the planet’s most-trafficked, expert-level jump trail, Whistler Bike Park’s crown jeweled A-Line — we tagged along for the ride.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter