Motor Strapped to Surf Board! Jet Surf!
Surfing with a motor strapped to the board with Jet Surf!
See how we made this video an watch Behind the Scenes!
Music: „Juice“ by The Johnsons ft. Bryce Vine
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/juice-feat.-bryce-vine-single/id1170213255
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJHV-zQOYrY
facebook.com/officialthejohnsons
twitter.com/dajohnsons
Film by Tyson Henderson on the RED Weapon.
https://www.instagram.com/tysonjhenderson/?hl=en
Edit by Tyson Henderson with Adobe Premiere Pro CC.
JETSURF RIDERS:
Steven Garner (MotoSurf World Cup Team Canada Captan, Freestyle Pioneer & Inovator)
(@Steven_George_Garner Instagram)
Ivo Strouhal (MotoSurf World Cup Team JetSurf and JetSurf Academy Director)
(@JetSurfAcademy Instagram)
Michael Rivard (Team Canada Rider) (@jetsurfokanagan Instagram)
Aneta Šacherová (MotoSurf World Cup Champion 1st) (@anetasacher Instagram)
Ale Rivas (MotoSurf World Cup 2nd) (@alerivas.mx Instagram)
Martina Lukscheider (JetSurf Academy Rider) (@martina.lukscheider Instagram)
Richie Bautista (Team Canada Rider) (@richie._.b Instagram)
WakeSurf Team:
Jason Wallace (Team USA WakeSurfer) (@wallacejay Instagram)
Elisha Wallace (Team USA) (@mrswallace_ Instagram)
Mike Smith (Boat Operator) TeamSuperTramp Regular (Team USA) (@Instagram)
Janiel Smith (Team USA) (@janielwsmith Instagram)
