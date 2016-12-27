Motor Strapped to Surf Board! Jet Surf!

Surfing with a motor strapped to the board with Jet Surf!

See how we made this video an watch Behind the Scenes!



YOU could win a Jet Surf lesson by going here!



http://www.motosurfevents.com/connect-with-us

Learn more about Jet Surf here: http://www.jetsurf.com/

Check out our videos on Watchable! http://www.watchable.com/shows/11624-devinsupertramp

Facebook: Watchable http://www.facebook.com/watchablenow

Twitter: @WatchableNow

Instagram: WatchableNow

Music: „Juice“ by The Johnsons ft. Bryce Vine

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/juice-feat.-bryce-vine-single/id1170213255

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJHV-zQOYrY

facebook.com/officialthejohnsons

twitter.com/dajohnsons

Film by Tyson Henderson on the RED Weapon.

https://www.instagram.com/tysonjhenderson/?hl=en

Edit by Tyson Henderson with Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

Make sure to follow me on instagram, facebook, and twitter, it’s the cool thing to do these days :)It’s also where I let people know how to be involved in my videos.

https://www.facebook.com/devinsupertramp

Tweets by devinsupertramp

http://www.instagram.com/devinsupertramp

JETSURF RIDERS:

Steven Garner (MotoSurf World Cup Team Canada Captan, Freestyle Pioneer & Inovator)

(@Steven_George_Garner Instagram)

Ivo Strouhal (MotoSurf World Cup Team JetSurf and JetSurf Academy Director)

(@JetSurfAcademy Instagram)

Michael Rivard (Team Canada Rider) (@jetsurfokanagan Instagram)

Aneta Šacherová (MotoSurf World Cup Champion 1st) (@anetasacher Instagram)

Ale Rivas (MotoSurf World Cup 2nd) (@alerivas.mx Instagram)

Martina Lukscheider (JetSurf Academy Rider) (@martina.lukscheider Instagram)

Richie Bautista (Team Canada Rider) (@richie._.b Instagram)

WakeSurf Team:

Jason Wallace (Team USA WakeSurfer) (@wallacejay Instagram)

Elisha Wallace (Team USA) (@mrswallace_ Instagram)

Mike Smith (Boat Operator) TeamSuperTramp Regular (Team USA) (@Instagram)

Janiel Smith (Team USA) (@janielwsmith Instagram)

Motor Strapped to Surf Board! Jet Surf!

www.youtube.com/devinsupertramp