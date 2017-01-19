MotoGP Champion Races Up Snow and Ice at World Cup Ski Course

► Watch more ice biking on the world’s deepest frozen lake: http://win.gs/IceBike

The Hahnenkamm race is the toughest contest in skiing’s World Cup. But motorcycles and snow generally don’t go together, right? Wrong. World Champion MotoGP rider Marc Márquez is used to testing himself and his Repsol Honda RC213V machine to the limit. With the help of Austrian ice speedway legend Franky Zorn – who fitted his RC213V with special tyre spikes – the triple MotoGP title holder became the first man to go up Austria’s Kitzbühel Alps on a MotoGP machine.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

MotoGP Champion Rockets Up the World’s Toughest Ski Course