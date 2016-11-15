► More about the boat and crew: http://win.gs/FlyingonWater

In an epic adventure to foil from New York to Bermuda, 35-knot winds and waves up to 25 feet hammered the „T4,“ a 46-foot foiling catamaran. Ideal foiling conditions out of New York turned treacherous for some of the world’s best sailors, who battled the elements for over 66 hours during a 662-mile (1,065km) open ocean journey.

Led by Spithill, the Team Falcon crew included Shannon Falcone of Antigua; Rome Kirby of Newport, Rhode Island, USA; Tommy Loughborough of Singapore; Cy Thompson of the Virgin Islands; and Bermuda’s own Emily Nagel, a member of Team Bermuda in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.

Mission to ‚Fly on Water‘ Pushes Jimmy Spithill and Crew to the Brink