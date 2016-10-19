Miles Above: First BASE Jumps | S2E6
If your friends jumped off a bridge, would you do it, too? Pilot Kirby Chambliss and skydiver Amy Chmelecki put the old saying to the test by letting Miles Daisher take them on their first BASE jumps, leaping from the 450m Perrine Bridge.
