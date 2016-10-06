► Watch the next episode HERE: http://win.gs/S2MilesAbove

Miles Daisher talks through one of his closest calls ever. His wingsuit gets hung up on the exit step of the plane, and he must keep his wits about him to prevent a disaster that could put everyone on board in grave danger.

Miles Above Extra: Close Call as Wingsuit Gets Caught on Plane