Miles Above: Canadian Speedriding | S2E7

Extremsport
Speedriding, a mixture of big mountain skiing and paragliding, is a new sport on a progression tear. Jon Devore and Mike Swanson team up with skier JT Holmes to explore British Columbia’s Pemberton Mountain Range and ride this untapped playground.
