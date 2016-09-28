Miles Above: A World Record Attempt | S2E3

► Watch the next episode HERE: http://win.gs/S2MilesAbove

Miles Daisher plans a surprise visit to be a part of Amy Chmelecki’s attempt to break the world record for a sit-flying formation with a huge group of 72 skydivers. The pressure is on, but Amy has the drive to make it happen.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter