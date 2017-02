Mikey Brennan (Hobart, Tasmania, Australia) appears in teh second water angle as he hops and bobs and weaves through a crazed waterfall slab at Shipstern Bluff, Tasmania on June 16, 2016. Video by Talon Clemow. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.