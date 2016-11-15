Method Movie | OFFICIAL TRAILER

► Available on Red Bull TV NOV 20-22. Learn more about the film: http://win.gs/MethodMovie

Through the noise of our digital age comes a movie built on the esteemed principals of the rippers and filmmakers who did it first. Co-produced by Red Bull Media House, Method’s inaugural feature film pairs the finest qualities of snowboarding’s gritty beginnings with our favorite talents of today. The result is a good-timing flick, free of unnecessary frills.

With brand new parts from Antti Jussila, Jye Kearney, Nils Arvidsson, Jonte Lindhe Flo Corzelius, Simon Pircher, Ludde Lejkner, Ethan Morgan, Janne Lipsanen, Max Zebe, Levi Luggen and more, Method presents a full throttle tip of the hat to the classics we worship, a tribute to the legends who’ve shaped our approach to snowboarding and our humble take on the current state of snowboard videos. Less talking, more riding… This is The Method Movie.

THE TOUR:

The Method Movie will be touring to all the major cities in Europe this fall. Brace yourself for one hell of a good time. Come watch the movie and drink a few beers with the riders but be prepared to have your mind blown and face melted as these riders throw down in the streets and back country in one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Buckle up!

Visit for a list of all the stops: http://www.methodmag.com

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter