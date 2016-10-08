Meet Leonardo Fioravanti, the Future of European Surfing

Men’s Qualifying Series leader Leonardo Fioravanti made a name for himself at the CT level earlier this year, when he surfed all the way to the Quarterfinals at Margaret River. On Friday in Hossegor he did it again in front of his adopted home crowd. The Italian (who’s been living in France since he was 12) improved to a 2-0 lifetime record against his mentor Kelly Slater, advancing to Round Three. Get used to Leo’s face, because you’re going to be seeing a lot of it.