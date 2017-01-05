Matt Jones Throws Huge Tricks in Slopestyle MTB Training Session | Sound of Speed

► Watch more Raw 100 with slopestyle MTB beast Brandon Semenuk: http://win.gs/Raw100Semenuk

The warm summer evenings of the FMB World Tour season may have drawn to a close for another year, but that doesn’t mean that Matt Jones – one of the UK’s big names in terms of freeride and slopestyle riding – has any intention of hanging up his bike

Matt decided to give us a tour of his home trails at Woburn Sands and top secret slopestyle training compound. The trick to being a top slopestyle contender is marrying combinations of tricks, speed and style. Things which Matt is keen to keep sharp over the cold months ahead.

Matt Jones Throws Huge Tricks in MTB Slopestyle Training Session