Mario Kart in Real Life – Luigi Death Stare!

This was a passion project! It’s been my dream for the longest time to make a Mario Kart in real life video. So grateful for everyone that came together to make this one happen. This was 100 percent a team effort with so many passionate people coming together to make it happen.

It’s been my ultimate goal to work with Nintendo one day, and this was made with the hope that they would see how passionate I am about their brand, so Nintendo, if your reading this, let’s work together 🙂

Directed by Devin Graham and Zane O’Gwin

Produced by Seth Jones and Devin Graham

GoKarts created by Seth Jones

GoKart Mechanic – Levi Ellis

Mario Kart ? Boxes and bob-omb made by Strat Streetman

Cast:

Luigi – Chris Romrell

Mario – Johnny Quintana

Wario – Christian Busath

Toad – Lee Liston

Daisy – Bri Stauss

Bowser – Strat Streetman

Donkey Kong – Levi Ellis

Peach – Rachel Jones

Turtle Shells created by Nate Bonham.

Sound Design by Dan Pugsley

Rap beat produced by Encore

Rapper: Na-G

Music by (everything but the rap) Stephen Anderson

Crew:

Makeup – Rachel Clark

Craft Servie – Birdie Hess

Grip /Special Thanks- Ron Nix and Creighton Baird.

RC Car drivers – Carter Hogan and Seth Jones

Super thanks to our friends at Traxxas for letting us borrow some of their RC cars for our Mario Kart vid, it allowed us to pull off what we thought would only be a dream, turtle shells that actually moved.

Big thanks to Bracken Hall for making the course for us, and helping make it all happen logistically.

Super thanks to http://www.costumecraze.com for proving 70 percent of the costumes.

You can buy amazing costumes all year long from their website above, check it!

Also super thanks to and Allison Dredge and Shannon Cheek for taking care of the rest of the costumes for this. They made the Wario, Daisy, Walaluigi and Lakitu Costumnes (next Mario Kart video you’ll see him).

Without those two, the characters wouldn’t have turned out half as good 🙂 Check their social media pages below!

Shannon Cheek

Allison Dredge

Super thanks to the Dyches for having a cameo in our video as the little boy.

Filmed in 6K with the Red Weapon camera

Cinematography by Devin Graham

Edit by Zane O’Gwin, Devin Graham, and Carter Hogan with Adobe Premiere Pro CC

VFX by Zane O’Gwin and Jared Moench

Color by Tyson Henderson

