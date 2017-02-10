Marcus Kleveland wins Men’s Snowboard Big Air silver

Extremsport
Marcus Kleveland lands a quad cork 1800 in Men’s Snowboard Big Air, the first quad cork in competition history, Friday night at X Games Aspen 2017.

