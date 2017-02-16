Marcelo Luna at Nazaré 2 – 2017 Billabong Ride of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Awards

Marcelo Luna (São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil) is seen in a second angle as he tows into a huge outside bomb and outruns the hordes of whitewater to complete the ride at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal on December 17, 2016. Video by Carlos Muriango An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.