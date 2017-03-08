Making „The Call“ on Big Wave Events – TAG Heuer „Don’t Crack Under Pressure“ Episode Five
Making „The Call,“ or the decision to chase a big swell for a WSL Big Wave event makes for an extremely stressful situation — even before the waves start to break. Listen in to hear how the WSL Big Wave Commissioner works with the best big wave riders in the world explain how they prepare for and make „The Call“ in the fifth episode of TAG Heuer’s big wave series „Don’t Crack Under Pressure“. A WSL production.
