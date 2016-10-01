Mafia III in Real Life – Drive Like a Mad Man! In 4K!

They should have died! Insane crazy driving in our video inspired by Mafia III.

Check out the trailer for Mafia III here: http://bit.ly/2cGFvaO

Super thanks to 2K for sponsoring this video!

Watch the behind the scenes here:

It will be released in an hour.

Professional driver – Closed Course – DO NOT ATTEMPT

Produced by Jacob Schwarz with Mystery Box. Super thanks to Jake and his team for making this video happen. Without them it would not have! So check them out!

https://www.youtube.com/user/jacobschwarz

Directed/Cinematography by Devin Graham

Main actors:

Deric Augustine – @dericaugustine

Jake Wynne – @jacrow88

Music by Stephen Anderson. He does a ton of the music for my vids, and all his stuff is amazing!!!

http://www.stephenjanderson.com

Sound design by my friend Dan Pugsley. This guy is amazing!

http://www.danpugsley.co.uk

We had a huge crew that helped make this happen in New Orleans, lots of locals, and several people that work with us on a regular basis. This film would not have happened without so many people coming together to make it happen.

Edited on Adobe Premiere Creative Cloud

Filmed mostly on the Red Weapon in 6K.

And last but not least, make sure to follow me on twitter and facebook, it’s the cool thing to do these days 🙂

https://www.facebook.com/devinsupertrampyoutube

https://www.instagram.com/devinsupertramp/?hl=en

http://twitter.com/devinsupertramp

For business enquirers ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com

Mafia III in Real Life – Drive Like a Mad Man! | DEVINSUPERTRAMP

https://www.youtube.com/user/devinsupertramp