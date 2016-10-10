► CLICK for sick photos and the full story: http://win.gs/ConquertheCape

‘Mad Mike‘ Whiddett has drifted a car up a mountain in his native New Zealand and powerslid across a frozen lake in Japan. This time he took the Mazda RX8 BADBUL around the iconic Franschhoek pass in South Africa

Production Partner: Silver Bullet Films

Director: Ryan Heron

DOP: Eugenio Galli

Producer: Wayne de Lange

Producer: Diana Keam

Editor: Coralee Long

Music:

Intro Song : Composed by Andrew Hoole & Greg Abrahams from Sound Foundry

Main Song : “Zengenkani” by uSanele ft. Stilo Magolide (https://soundcloud.com/sanele-xolo/ze…)

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter

Mad Mike Drifts BADBUL Around the Franschhoek Pass | Conquer The Cape