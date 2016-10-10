Mad Mike Drifts BADBUL Around the Franschhoek Pass | Conquer The Cape
► CLICK for sick photos and the full story: http://win.gs/ConquertheCape
‘Mad Mike‘ Whiddett has drifted a car up a mountain in his native New Zealand and powerslid across a frozen lake in Japan. This time he took the Mazda RX8 BADBUL around the iconic Franschhoek pass in South Africa
Production Partner: Silver Bullet Films
Director: Ryan Heron
DOP: Eugenio Galli
Producer: Wayne de Lange
Producer: Diana Keam
Editor: Coralee Long
Music:
Intro Song : Composed by Andrew Hoole & Greg Abrahams from Sound Foundry
Main Song : “Zengenkani” by uSanele ft. Stilo Magolide (https://soundcloud.com/sanele-xolo/ze…)
_
