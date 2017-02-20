Lucas Chianca at Nazaré 5 – 2017 Billabong Ride of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Awards

Lucas „Chumbo“ Chianca (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) is seen in a fourth, very rare water angle as he catches one of the biggest waves ever paddled into at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal on December 22, 2016. (Meanwhile, Francisco Porcella goes airborne on the shoulder.) Video by Timelapse-Media.com. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.