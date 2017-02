Lucas „Chumbo“ Chianca (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) manhandles a big beachbreak peak at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, on December 22, 2016. Watershot video by Timelapse-Media.com. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.