Lucas Chianca at Nazaré 4 – 2017 Billabong Ride of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Awards

Lucas „Chumbo“ Chianca (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) is seen in a third angle as he paddles into a huge peak, making it down the face to the bottom before being eaten at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal on December 22, 2016. (Francisco Porcella suffers a worst fate on the shoulder.) Video by Javier Goya. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.