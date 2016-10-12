Let the Good Vibes Roll at New 2016 Rampage Venue

► WATCH RAMPAGE LIVE OCT 14 ON RED BULL TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

he 2016 edition of Red Bull Rampage brings with it several changes aimed at making the experience the best it can be for everyone involved. Among them, the number of competitors has been reduced to feature 21 of the world’s best big-mountain riders, each of whom will bring a two-man dig crew with them. That makes for fewer people striving to scratch out their own line down the mountain, which has resulted in a much more collaborative build spirit than seen in recent years.

