Leonardo Fioravanti Is Ready for Prime Time

Italy’s Leonardo Fioravanti will be joining the Samsung Galaxy World Championship tour in 2017, and the charismatic European (who’s been living in France for the past decade) has already proven he’s got what it takes to shake things up. Leo is 2-0 against his friend and mentor Kelly Slater, the 11x World Champion, and he eliminated reigning World Champion Adriano de Souza in Margaret River on his way to a 5th place finish.

Fioravanti’s surfing checks every box, and so too does his charming personality. He’s an undeniable talent both in the water and out, which is why many in Europe believe he’ll be their point man for years to come.