Lars Enöckl Masters the Mountain at Red Bull Sea to Sky Day 3

► WATCH MORE HARD ENDURO:

Austrian Lars Enöckl claimed a thrilling victory at Red Bull Sea to Sky 2016. The KTM rider was first to scale the Turkish Olympos Mountain with Andreas Lettenbichler and Scott Bouverie joining him on the podium in second and third respectively. Check out the best Hard Enduro action from the final day of the race!

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor" to be at an all time high.

