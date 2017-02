Lapo Coutinho (Bahia, Brazil) overcomes some brisk tradewinds to experience the beauty of a late afternoon sunset drop at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on February 15, 2017. Video by Marcelo Dovalo. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.