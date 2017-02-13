Kriss Kyle Rips BMX at Unit 23 Skatepark | Raw 100

►Pedal over here for more Raw 100: http://win.gs/Raw100Anthony

With the Scottish winter in full swing, king of style and steeze Kriss Kyle took to his local skatepark for an absolute shred session to kick the winter doldrums. The man never disappoints when it comes to pushing the boundaries of BMX and how he attacks a park, so we decided to take our Raw 100 series indoors to listen to the pure shredding as Kriss explores Unit 23.

