Kerby Brown (Ocean Beach, Western Australia, Australia) tries to find a safe path through but loses his footing and goes over with the lip at The Right, Western Australia on July 27, 2016. Video by MySurf.TV/Lachlan McKinnon. An entry in the TAG Heuer Wipeout of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.