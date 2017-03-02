Kerby Brown at Nazaré – 2017 Billabong Ride of the Year Entry – WSL Big Wave Awards

Kerby Brown (Ocean Beach, W.A., Australia) pulls into an unthinkably thick barrel, avoids a potentially lethal lip, gets swallowed by the foamball and eventually emerges with celebratory glee at The Right, Australia on May 16, 2016. Video by Tom Jennings. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.

