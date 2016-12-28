Keep Your Tips Up: Spring is in the Air | S2E6
► Watch the next episode HERE! http://win.gs/KYTUS2E7
Sean, Callum, and snowboarders Eric and John Jackson take advantage of Whistler’s epic springtime powder with a backcountry session. Back in town, the boys rip it up in the skate park by day while Groovemeister hops in the wresting ring by night.
Music:
0:00 “Motive“ by Gijs Knol (Red Bull Studios Amsterdam)
8:14 „Fly with me“ by Sleepless (Sounds of Red Bull): http://win.gs/2gKzbkR
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter