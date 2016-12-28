Keep Your Tips Up: Spring is in the Air | S2E6

► Watch the next episode HERE! http://win.gs/KYTUS2E7

Sean, Callum, and snowboarders Eric and John Jackson take advantage of Whistler’s epic springtime powder with a backcountry session. Back in town, the boys rip it up in the skate park by day while Groovemeister hops in the wresting ring by night.

Music:

0:00 “Motive“ by Gijs Knol (Red Bull Studios Amsterdam)

8:14 „Fly with me“ by Sleepless (Sounds of Red Bull): http://win.gs/2gKzbkR

