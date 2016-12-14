Keep Your Tips Up: Slopes in Switzerland | S2E4
► Watch the NEXT episode here! http://win.gs/KYTUE5
Sean and Callum Pettit leave behind winter in Canada and venture to Switzerland for some fresh snow. Teaming up with snowboarders Chris Rasman and Jody Wachniak, the guys explore all that Lötschental and Engelberg have to offer.
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter