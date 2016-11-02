Keep Your Tips Up | SEASON 2 TRAILER: Premieres NOV 16 on Red Bull TV!
► Watch all episodes of „Keep Your Tips Up“ HERE: http://win.gs/KYTUS2
Sean Pettit kicks off a new season at the 16th Annual Powder Awards, but that’s only the beginning. From there, Sean, Callum, the Groovemeister, and plenty of friends embark on a whole new set of snow-filled adventures through Canada and Europe.
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter
Keep Your Tips Up | SEASON 2 TRAILER: Premieres NOV 16 on Red Bull TV!