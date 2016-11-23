Keep Your Tips Up: Back at It | S2E1 (Season Premiere)

Sean Pettit attends the Powder Awards and gears up for the first winter session of the season at Whistler, Canada, joined by snowboarders Mikey Rencz, Eero Niemela, and Iikka Backstrom. The Groovemeister begins his new career as a restaurant owner.

