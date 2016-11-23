Keep Your Tips Up: Back at It | S2E1 (Season Premiere)

► Watch the NEXT episode here! http://win.gs/KYTUS2E2

Sean Pettit attends the Powder Awards and gears up for the first winter session of the season at Whistler, Canada, joined by snowboarders Mikey Rencz, Eero Niemela, and Iikka Backstrom. The Groovemeister begins his new career as a restaurant owner.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter