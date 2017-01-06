► Watch the film on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/2hPiFP8

Rafa Ortiz, Jared Meehan, and Andrew Pollock head to southern Mexico to go kayaking in some caverns. The rapids may not be as tough as some Rafa has navigated, but the low light and cramped quarters make for a grand new adventure.

Now available in theaters, on iTunes, and on demand. Learn more at: http://win.gs/ChasingNiagara

Kayaking Deep Underground Through Mexican Caves | Chasing Niagara Bonus Scene