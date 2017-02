Kai Lenny (Paia, Hawaii, USA) paddles into a late, dark drop and carves through the inside at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal on December 22, 2016. Video by Nuno Dias. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.